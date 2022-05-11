This government is not only “bereft of ideas” when it comes to addressing the cost of living crisis, it just does not care.

Why does it not care? It cannot remotely relate to the daily lives of ordinary people and to the challenges they are facing, with fuel costs going through the roof and rising inflation.

I am in my seventies, born during post-war austerity, and this feels like the worst economic and social crisis since then. It will destroy lives, families and communities, and our society will be damaged for generations to come.