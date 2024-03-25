Jeremy Hunt is standing by his remark that £100,000 “is not a huge salary”.

This is yet another example of how out of touch the Tories are with the vast majority of the population. I can only imagine how his comments are going down with those working two or three jobs and still being forced to use food banks. Or indeed those who are too ill to work and trying to survive on totally inadequate benefits.

The government fails to recognize that the cost of living crisis is entirely down to the years of their mishandling of the economy. A little acknowledgment of their own incompetence would be very refreshing.