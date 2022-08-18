The two contenders for PM are following the traditional Tory line that work pays, and slating those on benefits as idle, lazy, lacking a good work ethic and so forth.

Sunak (“if there are hours to do ... people should have to take the job as opposed to just being able to stay on benefits”) and Truss (“incentives in the benefit system” need to change) are both completely wrong.

When a family with two working parents asks for financial advice because they cannot afford the combination of rising food and fuel prices, and are told to reduce their working hours so that they qualify for free school meals for their children, it’s clear that the real problem is that this government, over many years of incompetence, has made it impossible for the average worker to live decently in this country.