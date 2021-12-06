The government’s response to concerns about the “party” (or whatever it was) held in Downing Street last Christmas is symptomatic of the highly damaging moral vacuum at the heart of government.

Listening to ministers such as Dominic Raab, Kit Malthouse and others wriggle through the semantics of the explanation would be pitiful if not for the blatant, but pathetic, attempt to obfuscate. When we hear these ministers trotting out the same woeful justifications repeatedly we wonder about the political judgment of the Tory propaganda machine.

Surely advisors realise that everyone can see through the Orwellian doublespeak? Treating the electorate with contempt might be more damaging to a free and open society than the original “misjudgment”, although that is, admittedly, debatable.