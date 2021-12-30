If it’s the economy that decides elections – Boris Johnson could be in trouble

Thursday 30 December 2021 16:22
It’s the economy" we are told when considering the key factor that voters take into consideration at an election.

So it looks as though 2022 might be a bit dodgy for the Tories with dire predictions on all sides about inflation, rising prices etc.

Add in the increasing anti-Boris Johnson sentiment in the country and things could be decisively shifting towards the progressive parties - provided they play their cards right (and avoid attacking each other).

