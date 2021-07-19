The so-called “pingdemic” is not fundamentally a fault of the NHS Covid-19 app but simply the result of the soaring numbers of new cases. Last time infection rates were this high we were all in strict lockdown.

Now, with many weeks of social mixing and greater economic movement behind us it should be no surprise to anyone that we have ended up here.

However unpopular it is, the app should not be used as a scapegoat for the inevitable consequences of both the decisions of government and the behaviour of the population in recent weeks. We need to open our eyes to the reality in the world around us. Instead of boosting the economy I fear it inevitable that the abandoning of sensible restrictions will do more longer-term damage to the economy and to the health of the nation.