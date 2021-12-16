Fear isn’t always bad in a crisis – especially if it’s Covid

Thursday 16 December 2021 15:23
<p>People queue to receive a booster after cases of omicron surge around the country. </p>

Desmond Swayne accused the government of “twisting the fear lever”. This is a bit rich when he and his Brexiteer pals used “project fear” to demonise Remainers.

Fear is not such a bad thing, anyway. Without legitimate fear of threats and dangers, the human race (and most other species) would not have survived till now. If we don’t fear the virus, and react accordingly, we may be in deep trouble.

David Watson

