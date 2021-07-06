Boris Johnson is right to let us have have our ‘freedom day’

I've previously had my concerns about an early “freedom day”, but now that the Covid-19 vaccinations are in place and being sorted out for younger people too, I think Boris Johnson is absolutely right to be bold and go for it.

Johnson has taken more tough decisions in his first two years as prime minister than many a PM has ever had to take. We must now unite as a nation and get behind him.

The Labour Party can complain from the sidelines all they like, but the bottom line is that complain from the sidelines is all Labour ever did during this pandemic. I seriously believe that come the next election, whether it be led by Keir Starmer the Charmer or Angela Rayner the Blamer, they will pay a big price.