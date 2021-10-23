At current levels of some 45,000–50,000 daily Covid cases, many of our friends, neighbours and fellow citizens could die from Covid or may be seriously ill requiring hospital treatment.

We may not be able to economically afford to enter another lockdown, but really would it be too much of a sacrifice to wear face masks, observe social distancing and work from home where possible to save lives?

Our government uses the rhetoric “learning to live with Covid” whereas in reality we are simply learning to die with Covid.