The real finding of the joint committee report, Coronavirus: lessons learned to date, should be that, as far as social care is concerned, it would appear no lessons have been learned at all.

When Covid-19 hit, the care of people in their own homes and in care and nursing homes was already on the brink after a generation of neglect. Social care paid a terrible price.

The sector remains in a deep financial and staffing crisis. The government maybe believes that it solved the social care crisis by announcing some extra National Insurance funded money. But that extra funding will first go to the NHS, with social care not receiving much for some time.