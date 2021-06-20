A big thank you is due to young people for stepping up and getting the Covid-19 vaccine

I would like to express a huge thank you to all the 18-30 year-olds who have so cheerfully embraced the spirit of the vaccine programme. I have seen the pictures of them queuing for hours at the pop-up centres, with most of saying that they are doing this for the best of reasons - for their loved ones and society.

Perhaps now we could stop giving these youngsters such a bad press and instead admire and respect them for their community spirit.

Good on them all!