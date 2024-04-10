I wonder what happens to British prime ministers and officials when they visit the US?
Back in the days of Tony Blair in 2003, when he was all fired up to attack Iraq, his attorney general Peter Goldsmith pushed back and told Blair that the attack may be illegal. He advised Blair that he should wait for a second UN resolution before any attack.
Two months later, after a visit to the US, Goldsmith returned and had changed his mind.
