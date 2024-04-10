Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why is Britain falling in line with US hypocrisy?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 10 April 2024 18:51 BST
During his trip to the US the noble David Cameron made a speech and stated that the UK will continue to supply arms to Israel
During his trip to the US the noble David Cameron made a speech and stated that the UK will continue to supply arms to Israel

I wonder what happens to British prime ministers and officials when they visit the US?

Back in the days of Tony Blair in 2003, when he was all fired up to attack Iraq, his attorney general Peter Goldsmith pushed back and told Blair that the attack may be illegal. He advised Blair that he should wait for a second UN resolution before any attack.

Two months later, after a visit to the US, Goldsmith returned and had changed his mind.

