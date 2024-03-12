Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Diane Abbott is worth more than the Tories and Labour put together

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 12 March 2024 16:30
Comments
<p>Diane Abbott, a stalwart of Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn years, was suspended from the parliamentary party after suggesting Jewish people do not face racism</p>

Diane Abbott, a stalwart of Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn years, was suspended from the parliamentary party after suggesting Jewish people do not face racism

(PA)

Nine days after Rishi Sunak gave a speech that argued “extremists” who do not share British “values” are endangering our “democracy”, businessman Frank Hester OBE is alleged to have told colleagues during a meeting in 2019 that Diane Abbott, the MP for Hackney North, “should be shot”, and that the very sight of her makes him “want to hate all black women”.

Hester is the largest single donor to the Conservative Party. He gave the Tories £5m last May, and has announced he will donate another £5m later this month.

His software company, the Phoenix Partnership, has received more than £400m from the taxpayer via the NHS, to store the medical records of 60 million patients in the UK. And yet Rishi Sunak has yet not come forward to condemn Hester’s comments.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in