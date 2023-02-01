There are no bad dogs, just bad people
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
I read The Independent’s piece about the tragic killing in Milton Keynes of a four-year-old girl by a dog. These terrible accidents are always tragic and break your heart (even more so when you are a dog lover).
Still, I think the point is being missed by society as a whole: there are no bad dogs, just bad owners/people.
There is nothing more a true dog owner hates than other dogs off lead without recall and their owners shouting, “don’t worry he’s friendly”. There is a time and a place for dogs to run free! Maybe not in your local park when kids and families are around.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies