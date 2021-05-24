I

find myself in a state of consternation. If, as suggested, Dominic Cummings will be stating to a parliamentary committee this week that Boris Johnson’s delays in implementing lockdowns have resulted in tens of thousands of excess deaths, I will be fully in agreement. I would never have thought myself likely to concur with Mr Cummings on any subject. But not only that – I’m equally confused at feeling grateful that Mr Cummings may have the courage to spell out, in a public arena, the manifest failures of our dithering prime minister and his flawed, fatal policies.

One can only hope that “Dom” hasn’t got too many more future declarations about Boris Johnson’s manifest culpability to come, as I’m unsure I can cope with the dissonance.

Alistair Vincent