I was really encouraged to read the article by Bushra Shaikh regarding early motherhood (‘For women, it makes sense to have children first and a career later’, 12 June). I was lucky enough to be born to a mother who was just 20 years old; my father was 24. I am now 62 and both my parents are still with me and my sisters.

When my own children were born, the first at 26, I enjoyed support from parents who were still themselves young and fit, with plenty of energy. My own first grandchild was born when I was 50. Some of my friends are still hopefully waiting, with the prospect of being well into their seventies before a baby arrives.

Early motherhood benefits everyone within a family, offering the best chances of mutual help and support across the generations.