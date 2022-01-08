I’m glad the jury delivered a verdict of “not guilty” in the case of the Colston four. Yes, toppling the statue was a sort of vandalism, but it was committed with commendable social intent, and no-one was hurt. Had it not been for Covid I would probably have been in the crowd, cheering them on.

What is regrettable is that such an act was deemed necessary in 2020. Slavery was, and is, undoubtedly wrong. But 300 years ago it was not illegal, and Edward Colston was honoured for his philanthropic deeds. In future ages it’s not unlikely that much of the wealth acquisition practised now will be seen as reprehensible.

The problem is that racist behaviour, personal and institutional, is still prevalent. If it were not, the outrages of past times would be of much less public interest. What really matters is not Colston, or his statue, but the way we live now. We should let the past bury its dead and instead turn more of our attention to the injustices of our society in the 21st century.