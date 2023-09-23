So, the Conservatives accuse Sir Keir Starmer of trying to unpick Brexit just because he has a photo opportunity and chat with President Macron.
The meeting that Sir Keir Starmer had was in our national and economic interests, because a year from now I believe Sir Keir will be within weeks of being prime minister.
Given the Conservatives’ appalling record as regards Anglo-French relations, this meeting is most welcome.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies