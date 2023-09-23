Jump to content

Keir Starmer is best positioned to fix our international reputation

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 23 September 2023 13:36
(PA Wire)

From day one of a Starmer government, Britain can have a fresh start and finally regain respect on the international stage

So, the Conservatives accuse Sir Keir Starmer of trying to unpick Brexit just because he has a photo opportunity and chat with President Macron.

The meeting that Sir Keir Starmer had was in our national and economic interests, because a year from now I believe Sir Keir will be within weeks of being prime minister.

Given the Conservatives’ appalling record as regards Anglo-French relations, this meeting is most welcome.

