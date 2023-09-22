They’re not buying it. The loyal legions of Russell Brand supporters can smell a conspiracy a mile off – and this one stinks to the highest heaven. Whether it is the work of lizard people or the World Economic Forum, the attack on Brand is what happens to anyone who exposes the system.

You don’t believe me? Listen, I have trawled through hundreds of the 73,000-and-counting messages of support on Brand’s YouTube channel, with its 6.63 million subscribers. I have waded through the adoring outpouring of solidarity on his parallel channel on Rumble, which claims to be like YouTube but without the censorship.

“Hey Russell, none of us are buying their lies and smears,” says one. “We all know perfectly well why they are coming after you. Stay strong and keep telling it like it is!”