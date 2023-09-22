Jump to content

Comment

Russell Brand disciples think ‘They’ are out to get him. Who are they kidding?

In the conspiracy corner: the Deep State, Mainstream Media and anyone who’s been to Davos without skiing. In the shamed comedian’s corner: loyal legions of Rumblers, YouTubers – and Nigel Farage. Alan Rusbridger dives into the murky – and deeply disturbing – waters of the truth wars

Friday 22 September 2023 12:45
Comments
<p>What is there to understand about Brand and his followers?</p>

What is there to understand about Brand and his followers?

(Getty)

They’re not buying it. The loyal legions of Russell Brand supporters can smell a conspiracy a mile off – and this one stinks to the highest heaven. Whether it is the work of lizard people or the World Economic Forum, the attack on Brand is what happens to anyone who exposes the system.

You don’t believe me? Listen, I have trawled through hundreds of the 73,000-and-counting messages of support on Brand’s YouTube channel, with its 6.63 million subscribers. I have waded through the adoring outpouring of solidarity on his parallel channel on Rumble, which claims to be like YouTube but without the censorship.

“Hey Russell, none of us are buying their lies and smears,” says one. “We all know perfectly well why they are coming after you. Stay strong and keep telling it like it is!”

