It was with delight that I read, and re-read, Jon Stone’s article on the Lib Dem’s roadmap to rejoin the European single market. Oh happy days.

Why Britain left the EU is beyond me – probably through some skullduggery on behalf of the Tory party and Brexiteers. But to read that there are still sane people, even though they are politicians, in our midst was encouraging.

Britain has lost much since leaving the EU, particularly its standing in the world, trade with the EU, easy access to security data, free movement of people across borders and various health and welfare issues of both people and animals. Britain has gained absolutely nothing by leaving the EU, not even self-government and immigration benefits have materialised.