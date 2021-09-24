I have been on holiday in France for the last two weeks. I would like to report that here there are no empty shelves in supermarkets, the petrol stations are all open, there are no threats to the supplies of meat and carbonated drinks, Covid cases are running at about 6,000 new cases a day and the French press do not seem over-exercised about the rise in energy prices and huge increases in the cost of living.

The British government is spinning all the problems facing the UK as also being worldwide, when palpably they are not. The truth is that most of the difficulties are the direct result, or have been exacerbated by, the policies of Boris Johnson and his government. They are the consequence of Brexit, the inept handling of Covid or actions such as withdrawing the UK from the Internal Energy Market or allowing, despite the obvious strategic risks, Centrico to close down 70 per cent of the UK’s gas storage capacity.

M T Harris