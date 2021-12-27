Football should call a break – if only for the sake of sporting fairness

Monday 27 December 2021 18:33
Tony Evans’s excellent article on Jurgen Klopp summarises neatly the key issues at play. On the one hand, dangerous misinformation is being peddled, and on the other it’s being upheld by the authorities through their refusal to front up to the situation in front of them.

In a few days, the fixture schedule has been shredded. Fans have travelled only to be met with late cancellations and many of the remaining matches have been played with key players absent.

The refusal to call a break, even just for the sake of sporting fairness, suggests to those looking for warped justification of their misinformation beliefs that “there is no problem”. 

