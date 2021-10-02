During the 1970s fuel crisis, brought about by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries deliberately reducing the supply of crude oil, shortages of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts soon followed.

One of the remedial measures imposed by the government at the time was not only to issue fuel coupons, as previously mentioned, but also to impose a temporary national speed limit of 60mph.

This was enacted to reduce consumer demand for fuel at the time by ensuring that a significant number of motorists would need to refuel their vehicles less often.