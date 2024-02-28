Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

We cannot sit back and watch as people starve in Gaza

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 28 February 2024 18:44
Comments
<p>The situation in Gaza, particularly in the north of the territory, is becoming more dire by the day</p>

The situation in Gaza, particularly in the north of the territory, is becoming more dire by the day

(AP)

Finally, after months of waiting, King Abdullah of Jordan actually did something, instead of just talking about it. He organised an airdrop of food parcels and other humanitarian aid along the coast of Gaza for the starving people imprisoned in the territory.

The news showed hundreds of hungry Gazans flocking to the beach to try and get their hands on one of the precious packages of food aid. Most left empty-handed, but for those who managed to get hold of one of the precious packages, it must have seemed like a godsend.

The situation in Gaza, particularly in the north of the territory, is becoming more dire by the day. The Israeli government is deliberately causing starvation and suffering to the Palestinian people in Gaza, blocking all but a small trickle of aid into the territory.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in