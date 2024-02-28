Finally, after months of waiting, King Abdullah of Jordan actually did something, instead of just talking about it. He organised an airdrop of food parcels and other humanitarian aid along the coast of Gaza for the starving people imprisoned in the territory.

The news showed hundreds of hungry Gazans flocking to the beach to try and get their hands on one of the precious packages of food aid. Most left empty-handed, but for those who managed to get hold of one of the precious packages, it must have seemed like a godsend.

The situation in Gaza, particularly in the north of the territory, is becoming more dire by the day. The Israeli government is deliberately causing starvation and suffering to the Palestinian people in Gaza, blocking all but a small trickle of aid into the territory.