Gaza: Palestinians scramble to collect aid airdropped on beach

Thousands of Palestinians facing hunger and starvation in Gaza crowded onto a beach as Jordan’s military airdropped desperately needed aid on Monday 26 February.

Western donors and the UN have turned Jordan into a regional hub for humanitarian supplies to the enclave, with planes bringing packages and food to thousands of displaced people sheltering on the beach.

A number of people were seen paddling out to sea to collect the aid, but it wasn’t clear if all of it could be saved.

Previous air drops that parachuted in medicines and humanitarian provisions were sent to hospitals that the Jordanian army runs in Gaza.