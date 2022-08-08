Jump to content
An economic crisis looms – we need Gordon Brown as leader

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 08 August 2022 13:16
<p>Neither Truss or Sunak would seem to have the breadth of vision or political weight to carry us through what looks like a very choppy voyage</p>

Given the magnitude of the economic crisis facing the UK it seems likely that we will soon be in need of a national government. In that case, who better to lead it than Gordon Brown – the man who palpably saved our country (and indeed the world) from the worst effects of the 2008 crash.

Neither Truss or Sunak would seem to have the breadth of vision or political weight to carry us through what looks like a very choppy voyage.  Many will feel that Brown would.

Rev Andrew McLuskey

