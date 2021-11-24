Two police officers have been sacked after taking photos of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry and calling them “dead birds” on social media.

PC Jamie Lewis and former officer Deniz Jaffer were found guilty of gross misconduct at a tribunal on Wednesday, with their actions described as “hurtful, dishonest and unprofessional”.

Lewis will be dismissed from the Metropolitan Police with immediate effect.

Jaffer had already resigned from the force before the tribunal, but would have been dismissed without notice if he were still a serving officer.

The pair have already been warned they face “lengthy” jail terms when they are sentenced next month for misconduct in a public office.

Both men admitted last month to sharing photos of the bodies of Ms Smallman and Ms Henry - who were stabbed to death last year - on Whatsapp after they were assigned to guard the crime scene at a London park.