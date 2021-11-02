Met Police officers admit sharing photos of murdered sisters on WhatsApp

Two Metropolitan Police officers have admitted sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp after being assigned to guard the crime scene.

PC Deniz Jaffer, 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 33, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The court heard that both men were assigned to guard the cordoned-off area where sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park in Wembley.

The constables were stationed on the cordon overnight on 7 June 2020, and took photographs of their bodies after entering the crime scene without authorisation.

The court heard that Jaffer sent information about his attendance to members of the public on WhatsApp, took photos and then shared them with other police officers and members of the public.

Lewis also sent information about his attendance to members of the public on WhatsApp, took photos and then shared them with other police officers.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC, the Recorder of London, said it was “extremely likely” that the officers would be jailed.

He said they had been assigned their duty to preserve the scene where Ms Henry and Ms Smallman had been found stabbed to death.

“You took photographs of the bodies, you superimposed the face of another and sent the photographs to others,” Judge Lucraft told the officers.

“These matters are extremely serious ...it is extremely likely that you will receive custodial sentences of some length.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said both Jaffer and Lewis had left their posts and “approached the murdered women – risking contamination of the crime scene – to take pictures of them on their phones”.

Lewis edited one of the pictures by superimposing his own face onto the photograph with the victims in the background.

He sent the image to Jaffer, who then forwarded it unsolicited to a female officer also present at the scene.

The CPS said that Jaffer also showed one of the photos of the victims to a male officer as they left the park, and later with three friends on WhatsApp.

Lewis additionally shared photographs he had taken at the crime scene which did not show the victims with a WhatsApp group of at least 40 police officers called the ‘A Team’.

They were arrested as part of a criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.

The pair, attached to the Met's North East command unit, were both suspended from duty following their arrests on 22 June last year.

Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, from Colchester, Essex, were released on bail ahead of a sentencing hearing in December.