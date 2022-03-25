The Transport Secretary considers that the P&O chief executive showed “brazen, breathtaking arrogance” and “needs to consider his position, in fact, he should resign” as a result of unlawfully sacking 800 employees. The hypocrisy of this government leaves me speechless.

Have they ever heard the maxim, “Take out the plank in your own eye, and then you will be able to see to take out the speck in your neighbour’s”?

Katharine Powell