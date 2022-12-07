I tried to arrange a GP appointment with my local surgery and was told I had to phone in for the few daily appointments that are reserved for emergencies. No appointments were able to be booked before Christmas, the receptionist apologetically explained.

I’m not an emergency, but wanted to see my GP for a face-to-face consultation. I then opted to visit my local pharmacy. The pharmacist was helpful and sympathetic but said I needed to see a GP, as she could not prescribe .

So I am now just one of the millions who can’t be seen. Meanwhile, many are turning to private providers if they are lucky enough to be able to afford it. One major health insurance provider has had to recruit hundreds of additional staff (and cannot offer the customer care they would like) because of the take up by individuals moving from NHS to private.