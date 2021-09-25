When Grant Shapps tries to reassure us that everything is under control, we know it’s time to be concerned.

It has been on his watch that the UK has effectively banned inbound travel on the grounds of protecting the UK from importing Covid from countries with much lower infection rates than our own. And it is on his watch that the HGV driver testing regime has failed to keep up with a demand that should have been entirely predictable in its necessity.

Having given the Brexit message to EU citizens that they are no longer welcome to live in the UK, it should surprise no one that they have left. This would have been equally true without Covid. But in addition to drivers choosing to not to live here anymore, we should not forget the new rules which forbid cabotage.