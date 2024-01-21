The bright light that has shone on the arguments in parliament over immigration, illegal or otherwise, and illuminated an utter lack of morality, compassion or even common sense from this shambolic Tory government.

The continual demonisation of people taking boat trips across the Channel to try to reach sanctuary (and hopefully better life chances) has permeated every discussion in parliament, yet all of this whipping up of hostility “on behalf of the British people” (as is claimed) has led to what exactly? Millions sent to Rwanda with no outcome; millions on defending the indefensible in court hearings; millions spent substandard accommodation and hotels.

Rishi Sunak, for reasons only he can explain, seems to have abandoned sensible government pursuit of policies on the economy, the NHS crisis and myriad other desperate problems in this country. Instead he throws himself and his cabinet into increasingly desperate measures to get flights to Rwanda which in reality will only remove a couple of hundred immigrants. He is locked into a never ending war with the numerous right wing factions to try to save his position, while the country looks bemused and – going by recent polls – unimpressed.