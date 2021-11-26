Letters

Don’t vilify asylum seekers – tackle the root causes of immigration

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

<p>Migrants are helped ashore from a RNLI lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness</p>

The latest tragedy in the English Channel is heart wrenching and illustrates the magnitude of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by desperate people seeking asylum.

As well as addressing the flaws in the asylum system, the international community must urgently target the root cause of the world’s seething conflicts, poverty and illiteracy, otherwise the migrant crisis triggered by the flow of refugees, which leads to these terrible tragedies, will continue.

Atul M Karnik

