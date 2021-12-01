With reference to the excellent piece by Vince Cable in Tuesday’s Independent, can I add that we need these immigrants now in this country.

The number of organisations from the NHS to care homes to HGV drivers to farmers and businesses up and down the country are crying out for employees. It’s reported that there are 1.2 million vacancies now in Britain.

Is it beyond the wit of this government not to allow managers from these organisations to go across to Calais and interview potential employees who have the skills that we are desperate for? They could then be fast-tracked through the immigration system and alleviate the shortages we are suffering from. The solution to our problems could be sitting in tents in northern France.