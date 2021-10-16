It’s splendid to see so many pages dedicated to the 35th anniversary of The Independent newspaper. I bought the first issue and thanks to my father’s prompting I still have it, along with other firsts & lasts, in my special place in the loft.

Mentioning the old paper edition reminded me that at its demise, I was truly concerned for the future, but it seems to me that we have gone from strength to strength.

Keep up the good work and here’s to another 35 years.