I’ve watched my son become ‘anti-women’ after Andrew Tate

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 17 February 2023 17:06
<p>Algorithms are catering to today’s disillusioned population of young men</p>

Algorithms are catering to today’s disillusioned population of young men

(@cobratate / Twitter)

It’s impossible to say how long we’ll have to wait for some form of meaningful regulation on the internet, or against “free speech” as some others say.

Does the answer, perhaps, lie in the algorithms used? We all see how clicking on a video of the antics of a zany dog leads to one’s feed filling up with more and more videos of essentially the same thing.

All well and good, until some young man clicks on an Andrew Tate video. What follows is a torrent of horrific monologues from people who appear successful, and appeal to today’s disillusioned population of young men. Suddenly the hate that the likes of Andrew Tate preach becomes gospel.

