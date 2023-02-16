Jump to content

Despite Keir Starmer’s speech, people will not forget what Corbyn has done

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 16 February 2023 13:12
Starmer’s speech only reminds us of the qualities we know about the man being purged

I read with great surprise the details of the speech by Sir Keir Starmer barring Jeremy Corbyn from election as a Labour Party candidate. The adamance of Sir Kier’s message to Corbyn’s supporters that they could leave labour too if they disagreed is even more perplexing.

Most people were appalled by revelations that Labour had antisemitic members and supported the strongest moves to rectify this. Corbyn has a long record of bravely standing up for ordinary people in causes that were often unpopular, but important. This long record predates his time as Labour leader, and many people will not forget what he has done.

At a time when we are faced with a failing economy, environmental challenges and threats of global conflict, we seek leaders with integrity, humanity, consistency and courage. This speech does not demonstrate those qualities in Sir Starmer, and reminds us of what we know about the man being purged.

