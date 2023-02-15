Jump to content

Sunak’s dishonesty is taking us back to the mendacious Johnson years

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 15 February 2023 17:35


Our prime minister is either being less than truthful or utterly clueless

If our prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is being less than truthful about his zero knowledge of the “what to do about Brexit” summit the other day, then we are clearly back to the mendacious Johnson years. On the other hand, if he genuinely did not know such a meeting was arranged at the behest of senior figures including government ministers, then it appears we are moving back to the clueless Truss days.

I’m not sure which scenario worries me more!

Robert Boston

