‘Loose cannon’ Boris Johnson is better than no cannon at all

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 15 January 2023 12:02
<p>Johnson, in spite of his reputation as a raffish, boorish but ultimately charismatic leader, still carries huge political weight </p>

Johnson, in spite of his reputation as a raffish, boorish but ultimately charismatic leader, still carries huge political weight

Lord Dannatt describes Boris Johnson as a “loose cannon” and clearly sees him as a problem and a liability in the political circles, who tinkers around the periphery of the war in Ukraine.

Johnson, in spite of his reputation as a raffish, boorish but ultimately charismatic leader, still carries huge political weight and whether you like him or not, few would argue against his status as a “cannon” in comparison to the insipid and bloodless Rishi Sunak.

Maybe we need more cannons and less blancmange if we’re going to continue to stand up to Putin. There is no doubt that if we don’t increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin, we’re all going to see Ukraine consumed by the Russian juggernaut and the likelihood of Putin stopping at Ukraine’s borders is diminishing as he becomes emboldened by success.

