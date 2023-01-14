At some stage over the weekend, the most read story on the BBC website was about a young man who’d been involved in a motorbike accident on holiday, and had his travel insurance claim rejected.

He’d bought the insurance through his bank Lloyds, presumably as part of one of their fee-paying bank accounts. The reason his claim was turned down was that the policy states it won’t cover people for trips of more than 31 days. And this young man had already been away for longer than that.

The victim – who was very badly injured and lucky to be alive – had significant medical costs. However, he was lucky enough to have a proactive family who set up a fundraising page to cover his medical costs; which, as I checked it on Saturday morning, had already blasted through their target of £20,000.