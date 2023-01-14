Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Here’s what you should know about the pitfalls of buying travel insurance

Although insurance policies are incredibly complicated – and often run to more than 20,000 words – it’s the customer’s responsibility to read and understand it in full. And if they don’t, hard luck

Saturday 14 January 2023 12:25
Comments
<p>The only way to improve customer understanding of insurance is to slow things down</p>

The only way to improve customer understanding of insurance is to slow things down

(PA)

At some stage over the weekend, the most read story on the BBC website was about a young man who’d been involved in a motorbike accident on holiday, and had his travel insurance claim rejected.

He’d bought the insurance through his bank Lloyds, presumably as part of one of their fee-paying bank accounts. The reason his claim was turned down was that the policy states it won’t cover people for trips of more than 31 days. And this young man had already been away for longer than that.

The victim – who was very badly injured and lucky to be alive – had significant medical costs. However, he was lucky enough to have a proactive family who set up a fundraising page to cover his medical costs; which, as I checked it on Saturday morning, had already blasted through their target of £20,000.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in