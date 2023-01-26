Jump to content

Now we realise the reality of Brexit, can we rejoin the single market?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 26 January 2023 15:53
<p>The British public never really got to vote on leaving the single market</p>

The British public never really got to vote on leaving the single market

Thank you Femi Oluwole for reminding us that the British public didn’t vote to leave the single market. That indeed wasn’t on the ballot paper, instead, it was a farcical non–nuanced “Yes/No” decision.

We have spun fairy tales which have now led to the situation we are in now. With no end in sight. So why can’t we rejoin the single market? At least that would be a step in the sane direction and denounce those hard right–wingers in the government and beyond that their way was indeed the highway to our punitive economic fortunes. Of course, the pandemic and now the war in Ukraine have had a calamitous effect but no other country appears to want to gratuitously self–harm as Britain.

More and more people are now realising the downside of Brexit and looking in vain for the upside. The government needs to get its head out of its soul-destroying ideological stance, wise up and be straight with the electorate.

