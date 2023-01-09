What’s really behind the rise of ‘Regrexit’?

One in three Conservative voters now believes that Brexit has created more problems than it has solved, according to an Opinium poll for Best for Britain.

Best for Britain was founded to try to stop us leaving the EU, and it has now morphed into an internationalist campaign for a closer relationship with the EU; so its purpose in commissioning the research is obvious.

However, Opinium is a reputable and impartial polling company, and its findings are in line with all the other polling on the subject. The majority view of the British public (excluding “don’t knows”) is that the decision to leave the EU was the wrong one; that Brexit has gone badly – and that we should rejoin at once.