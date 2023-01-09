Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What’s really behind the rise of ‘Regrexit’?

A third of Tory voters believe leaving the EU has caused more problems than it solved. But, writes John Rentoul, this is not about a change of heart on Brexit

Monday 09 January 2023 16:38
Comments
<p>Most people (57 per cent) think that Brexit has created more problems than it has solved</p>

Most people (57 per cent) think that Brexit has created more problems than it has solved

(PA)

One in three Conservative voters now believes that Brexit has created more problems than it has solved, according to an Opinium poll for Best for Britain.

Best for Britain was founded to try to stop us leaving the EU, and it has now morphed into an internationalist campaign for a closer relationship with the EU; so its purpose in commissioning the research is obvious.

However, Opinium is a reputable and impartial polling company, and its findings are in line with all the other polling on the subject. The majority view of the British public (excluding “don’t knows”) is that the decision to leave the EU was the wrong one; that Brexit has gone badly – and that we should rejoin at once.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in