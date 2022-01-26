Letters

Just for once, Jacob Rees-Mogg might be right

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 26 January 2022 16:59
Comments
<p>Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested any attempt to remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street should lead to a general election</p>

Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested any attempt to remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street should lead to a general election

(PA Wire)

I very rarely find myself in agreement with Jacob Rees-Mogg, but I can’t quarrel with his assertion that if/when Boris Johnson is deposed, there should be a general election (News, 26 January). Otherwise, only Conservative MPs and party members would have a say in the identity of his successor. As they might say, those are the rules. But how can it be right to have the prime minister chosen by fewer than 0.5 per cent of those eligible to vote?

Susan Alexander

South Gloucestershire

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in