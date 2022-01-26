I very rarely find myself in agreement with Jacob Rees-Mogg, but I can’t quarrel with his assertion that if/when Boris Johnson is deposed, there should be a general election (News, 26 January). Otherwise, only Conservative MPs and party members would have a say in the identity of his successor. As they might say, those are the rules. But how can it be right to have the prime minister chosen by fewer than 0.5 per cent of those eligible to vote?

Susan Alexander

South Gloucestershire