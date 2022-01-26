Nigella Lawson shuts down Tory MP who said Johnson was ‘ambushed with cake’ at birthday
‘You think it’s a joke? Says it all,’ Lawson wrote
Nigella Lawson has expertly shut down a Conservative MP who claimed that Boris Johnson was “ambushed with cake” at his lockdown birthday party.
On Monday (24 January) reports emerged regarding yet another gathering held at Downing Street while the country was in lockdown, this time for the prime minister’s birthday in June 2020.
The party was allegedly organised by his wife Carrie at a time when gathering indoors was banned.
One comment that prompted widespread mockery online came from loyal Conservative backbencher Conor Burns, who defended Johnson by saying that the party had not been “pre-meditated”.
“As far as I can see, he was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake,” he added.
Responding to the news on Tuesday (25 January), Lawson joked that the comments had inspired the name of her latest cookbook.
“Ambushed by Cake: it just has to be the title of my next book!” she tweeted.
Burns himself responded to the TV chef’s tweet, writing: “It’s yours if you want it! Could I include my Granny’s Christmas cake recipe?”
However, Lawson was unimpressed, writing: “This is too meta. Plus, you think it’s a joke? Says it all.”
Twitter users praised the Cook, Eat, Repeat author for her response, with one calling Lawson “the hero we don’t deserve”.
“I didn’t have nigella fighting the Tories on my 2022 bingo card but I’m here for it,” another commented.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies