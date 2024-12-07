Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At the age of nearly 81, after a lifetime in housebuilding, construction generally, and finally construction education, I can categorically state that Starmer’s target of building 1.5 million houses in the next 5 years is impossible (“Starmer pledges ‘golden era of building’ as he takes aim at environmental regulations” – Thursday 5 December).

Our existing resources in the industry would need to be doubled. The numbers of trades people, technical, management and professional staff have collapsed over my lifetime.

The existing infrastructure of training and technical education was destroyed at the altar of degree education, regardless of the implications.

In France, the Notre-Dame was rebuilt in five years because they have the human resources. Could we do something similar in the United Kingdom? No! The next five years will be interesting!

Graham Kelley

United Kingdom

No power in miracle drugs

There was a time in the NHS when overweight patients awaiting hip and knee replacements were told to come back after losing a specified amount of weight (“Obese people ‘will have to wait’ for weight loss jab Mounjaro, NHS officials warn” – Thursday 5 December).

This was done not only to ensure the best possible surgical outcome but also to reduce the surgical risks associated with being overweight.

Unsurprisingly many patients found their joint symptoms eased significantly following this weight loss.

Attacking the growing problem of obesity by prescribing miracle weight-loss drugs is disempowering patients by taking away their control over their lives and behaviours.

A healthier approach would be to support people through any behaviour change by having well-funded health promotion initiatives. One way of funding this could be through taxing fast-food outlets and junk-food advertising more rigorously.

Viv Pert

Retired physiotherapist, London

Price of greatness is responsibility

The recent hike in employer national insurance contributions represents a critical misjudgment by our government that threatens to destabilise the fragile social care sector just when it needs stability the most (“National insurance hike could penalise young vulnerable people as homelessness services face major cuts” – Saturday 7 December).

As we look to the future, it is essential to recognise that a well-functioning social care system is vital, not just for those in need but for the whole of our society. As Winston Churchill stated, “The price of greatness is responsibility.” In this case, the government must take responsibility for crafting policies that safeguard our most vulnerable citizens and support the organisations caring for them. Rather than imposing further financial burdens that will only amplify operational difficulties, it’s time we reconsider our approach. We must advocate for a reprieve from these increases, allowing care providers the breathing space they need to maintain the quality of service.

Without such action, they will be forced to cut corners, jeopardising not just their viability but ultimately the safety and wellbeing of the individuals they serve. We need a renewed focus on funding that not only covers wage increases but also ensures that care provision can meet the demands of an ageing population.

Our care providers are on the front lines, dealing with some of the most pressing challenges facing our society. It’s our duty to support them, not further burden an already pressured system. Let us ensure social care remains a priority, encouraging sustainable practices that benefit all, rather than imposing punitive measures that simply add to the crisis.

Alastair George Majury

Dunblane, Perthshire

Peer pressure

Why is it right that someone, as a result of their behaviour, is considered not to be worthy of the relatively minor honour of a CBE, and to have it removed, but still thought to be a suitable person to remain a peer of the realm and be part of our parliamentary system? “Tory peer and donor Lord Rami Ranger forfeits CBE” – Friday 6 December)

Is it not time that the only titles used in the UK in the 21st century are Mr, Mrs, Ms, etc?

Geoff Forward

Stirling, Scotland