We need a stable foundation from our politicians – not grand visions
In reply to Adam Forrest’s piece on the need for a big vision from Keir Starmer: no, no, no!
We need to fix the foundations before putting up another grand, impossible illusion.
No more "oven-ready" rubbish, no more mathematics to 18, no more stopping immigration when our whole care system relies on foreign workers, no more Trussonomic ruination.
