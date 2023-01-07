Jump to content

We need a stable foundation from our politicians – not grand visions

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 07 January 2023 17:36
Comments
<p>We need to fix the foundations before putting up another grand, impossible illusion</p>

We need to fix the foundations before putting up another grand, impossible illusion

(AFP/Getty)

In reply to Adam Forrest’s piece on the need for a big vision from Keir Starmer: no, no, no!

We need to fix the foundations before putting up another grand, impossible illusion.

No more "oven-ready" rubbish, no more mathematics to 18, no more stopping immigration when our whole care system relies on foreign workers, no more Trussonomic ruination.

