It is welcome to see Sir Keir Starmer finally unveil Labour’s plan to support millions of people get through this coming winter’s energy cost crisis. Holding the £2,000 annual price cap to its present level is laudable, while securing the £29bn needed to pay for this cap from a retrospective windfall tax on the cash rich energy producers goes much further than the other main parties, and puts pressure on Sunak and Truss to match or counter that offer.

However, there remain two flaws in the proposals that still require addressing.

Firstly, its aim to be “comprehensive” spreads support away from the most vulnerable, notwithstanding the availability of other targeted support that already charities are calling “inadequate”. Higher income groups, where assets and savings often accumulated under lockdown, have much more resilience to energy price increases and should be exempted above a certain threshold from some or all of this relief.