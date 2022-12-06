At last! Keir Starmer has, with his prospective constitutional reforms, announced a Labour policy that differentiates the party from Conservative-lite.

Several commentators have derided him for apparently concentrating on an issue which seems distant from the perils and problems currently facing the public – the cost of living, fuel poverty, inadequate amounts of healthcare, warfare that might not continue to be remote, and so on.

But what could be more important to our democratic futures than tackling the practice of continually packing the House of Lords with peers whose contributions benefit the Conservative Party, rather than the nation as a whole?