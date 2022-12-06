Jump to content

Finally, Keir Starmer differentiates himself from the Tories

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 06 December 2022 15:40
<p>Not all of Labour’s proposals will be implemented, but this announcement gives hope for 2024’s general election </p>

Not all of Labour's proposals will be implemented, but this announcement gives hope for 2024's general election

At last! Keir Starmer has, with his prospective constitutional reforms, announced a Labour policy that differentiates the party from Conservative-lite.

Several commentators have derided him for apparently concentrating on an issue which seems distant from the perils and problems currently facing the public – the cost of living, fuel poverty, inadequate amounts of healthcare, warfare that might not continue to be remote, and so on.

But what could be more important to our democratic futures than tackling the practice of continually packing the House of Lords with peers whose contributions benefit the Conservative Party, rather than the nation as a whole?

