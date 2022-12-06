If we were to design an upper house of parliament from scratch today, what would the public reaction be to a proposal for one of 800 members, each with a job for life, chosen either by the sitting prime minister or by hereditary right? It would rightly be met with outrage and incredulity. Yet that is exactly what we have in the House of Lords at this very moment; a bloated second chamber of peers for life including 92 all-male hereditary Lords.

It is an embarrassing state for affairs for a modern democracy, which is why it is welcome news that Labour has outlined proposals to sweep away the current anachronistic Lords and replace it with an elected second chamber that better represents all parts of the country.

This looks set be the centrepiece of a wider overhaul of our politics which will devolve sweeping powers from Westminster to national, regional and local communities.