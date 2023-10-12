Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Keir Starmer’s ‘big speech’ didn’t say much of anything

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 12 October 2023 16:44
Comments
<p>Real radicalism was sorely lacking in the Labour leader’s speech</p>

Real radicalism was sorely lacking in the Labour leader’s speech

(Getty Images)

I spent an hour listening to Keir Starmer’s Labour conference speech. I appreciate the need to not give the right-wing press ammunition and also to hold back some policies until nearer the election. But surely he could have been more radical than the relatively anodyne generalisations that he gave us.

For example, he complained about Tory NHS waiting lists. Fine. But where is the real plan to fix it? Likewise, where did he address the abandonment of student tuition fees?

The only mention of real democracy driving real change from the platform was from the protester. Boris Johnson “won a landslide” with 43 per cent of the vote. Starmer too may win a handsome majority with much less than 50 per cent. Did he say anything about that?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in