I spent an hour listening to Keir Starmer’s Labour conference speech. I appreciate the need to not give the right-wing press ammunition and also to hold back some policies until nearer the election. But surely he could have been more radical than the relatively anodyne generalisations that he gave us.

For example, he complained about Tory NHS waiting lists. Fine. But where is the real plan to fix it? Likewise, where did he address the abandonment of student tuition fees?

The only mention of real democracy driving real change from the platform was from the protester. Boris Johnson “won a landslide” with 43 per cent of the vote. Starmer too may win a handsome majority with much less than 50 per cent. Did he say anything about that?